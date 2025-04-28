Noida, Apr 28 (PTI) An M.Sc degree holder was arrested here on Monday for cheating dozens of people out of lakhs of rupees by promising government jobs and arms licenses, Noida police said.

The accused, identified as Prashant Kumar Gupta (34), a resident of Kanpur, had been residing in Noida for some time and used to pose as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) with the Railways to scam the victims, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman From Jammu and Kashmir Allegedly Molested Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University Gate 8.

Police have recovered seven fake appointment letters and ID cards, chequebooks, some other documents and three mobile phones from his possession.

The accused was apprehended after one of the victims lodged a police complaint on Sunday, accusing Gupta of cheating him out of Rs 71,000 under the pretext of getting an arms license and Rs 1,00,000 for arranging a job for the victim's nephew in the railway department.

Also Read | Padma Bhushan Awards 2025: Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas Conferred With Honours by President Droupadi Murmu (See Pics and Videos).

"With the help of fake ID cards, he used to convince people that he is working as a TTE in Railways," Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida, said.

So far, about 10 complaints have been registered in this regard.

Avasthy said Gupta has been doing this work for six months.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gupta had even taken Rs 4,00,000 from another job aspirant on a similar pretext, police disclosed and added that he had a set price of Rs. 7.5 lakh for arranging a TTE job, the police added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 316(2), 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 63 police station in Noida.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)