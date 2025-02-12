Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar warned businesses and traders that strict action would be taken if anyone is found overpricing inside the Maha Kumbh Mela area

He further informed that the Mela administration and the district administration are closely monitoring the movement of essential vehicles and night time is reserved for heavy vehicles.

Ravindra Kumar Mandar said, "We have told businesses and traders that overpricing should not happen inside the Maha Kumbh Mela. We are identifying those who are doing this and strict action will be taken against them. The Mela administration and the district administration are closely monitoring the movement of essential vehicles...We have reserved night time for movement of heavy vehicles."

The DM also urged devotees to not pay heed to rumours and instead wait for official confirmation.

"Don't believe any rumours until the Administration issues an official notice on it. Park your cars at the designated parking spaces and then use the shuttle busses provided there to reach Sangam. We have instructed the Information Department and social media teams to identify fake news and put a check on it," he added.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Wednesday to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima. According to the official data, more than 48.83 million devotees have taken a dip so far.

Meanwhile, devotees also took a holy dip in the Saryu river of Ayodhya on Magh Purnima. Many devotees proceeded to visit the Shree Ram Temple after their ritual bath.

Monika, a devotee applauded the arrangements made. "We have come here for the snan on Magh Purnima. The government has made really good arrangements. We are having a really nice experience," she said speaking to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his office monitored the Magh Purnima 'snan' taking place at the Sangam.

Taking to social media X, the CM extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In an X post, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes, this is my wish."

The total number of pilgrims visiting the Mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area have crossed 10 million. (ANI)

