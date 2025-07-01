Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University is an impressive modern center of our rich ancient traditions.

She was happy to note that the advanced facilities developed at the University are now available to a large number of people. About 100 AYUSH colleges affiliated with this university are also benefiting from its excellence, President's Secretariat stated in a release.

In brief impromptu remarks about her own public life, the President said that in public life, one has to give up self-comforts to help people.

President Murmu appreciated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his dedication to public welfare.

She noted that his tireless efforts had resulted in the development of health, education, and agricultural infrastructure in the region.

President Murmu urged administrators, doctors, and nurses to carry forward the welfare measures initiated by the people's representatives. She advised everyone to introspect on the promise they have made to oneself when entering any profession.

The President said that there is a saying, 'health is wealth'. She urged people to take every step to make themselves healthy. She said that it would be an important step in the direction of making India a developed nation by 2047. She stated that yoga is very beneficial for people who have a sedentary lifestyle. She advised people to practice yoga regularly.

The President said that ancient Indian systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and Siddha describe scientific methods of living a holistic and meaningful life.

"In our ancient lifestyle based on Ayurveda, we pay a lot of attention to a balanced diet, lifestyle, and thoughts. Ayurveda is connected to our earth. Our fields and forests are a treasure of medicinal plants and herbs," President Murmu said.

She stated that AYUSH systems are India's precious gift to the world community.

The President noted that the popularity of medicine based on AYUSH systems is increasing. She said that the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University could play a major role in increasing the popularity of AYUSH systems further.

She highlighted that such universities will have to play a decisive role in increasing the scientific acceptance of these systems. (ANI)

