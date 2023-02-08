Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 7 (PTI) A rhino calf was killed by a tigress in the Dudhwa National Park, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

B Prabhakar, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) told PTI that the carcass recovered on Monday evening seemed to be a week old as it was found to be decomposing.

Pugmarks of the big cat were spotted around the carcass following which cameras were installed on the spot. They captured the movement of a tigress with her three cubs, he said.

He said this indicated that the rhino calf was killed by the tigress.

Prabhakar said the rhino calf killed in the attack was a male and its age was estimated to be around two years.

