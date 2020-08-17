Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported highest single-day spike of 69 fatalities due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,515, a government bulletin said.

A total of 4,186 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday took the state's infection tally to 1,58,216, it said.

There are 50,893 active cases in the state, while 1,04,808 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

Among the 69 deaths, the highest (10) has been reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by eight deaths from Lucknow, six from Moradabad, four each from Prayagraj, Unnao among others.

The highest number of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Lucknow-595, Kanpur Nagar-429, Varanasi-198, Ballia-154 and Prayagraj-144 among other regions, the bulletin added.

