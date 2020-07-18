Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital here, sources said.

The minister was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital sources said.

Earlier, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh, Sainik Kalyan Minister Chetan Chauhan, Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini and Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari had tested positive for the disease.

