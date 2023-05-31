Deoria (UP), May 31 (PTI) A tehsildar in this Uttar Pradesh district was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, police said.

Rudrapur Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the complainant accused Rudrapur Tehsildar Abhay Rai of raping her on several occasions after promising to marry her.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and presented before a magistrate to record her statements, Sharma said.

"The accused went absconding right after the FIR was registered. Our teams are trying to arrest him," the SP said.

