Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2025, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Pal Sharma stated that there would be three super zones and seven zones for the smooth movement of traffic in the city.

He further stated that coordination was being established with other districts to ensure no one faces any inconveniences.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

"The upcoming Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 11. In this regard, we have divided the area into three superzones and seven zones and then further into sectors...Ensuring the safety of Kanwariyas and facilitating their smooth movement will be our priority. Traffic routes have been planned so that no one faces any inconvenience... Coordination is being established with other districts..." Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, the UP administration has also launched QR codes to enhance transparency and accountability at food stalls and dhabas on the Kanwar route.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

The meeting was attended by the UP Director General of Police, Chief Secretary, and top officers from both states to coordinate efforts for smooth and secure conduct of the pilgrimage.

As part of the safety drive, the Food and Logistics Department inspected several shops and food outlets along the Faizabad Road route in Lucknow. Officials destroyed expired food products on the spot and warned vendors against selling substandard items.

Pilgrims will now be able to scan the codes and give feedback on food quality using a mobile application.

A large number of Kanwariyas travel through Faizabad Road in Lucknow to perform 'Jalabhishek' at temples in Ayodhya, making the route one of the busiest during the Yatra. In light of this, authorities have implemented strict food safety measures.

According to officials, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department directed all districts to ensure that every food outlet operating on the Kanwar Yatra route holds a valid license or registration. These outlets were instructed to display their registration certificates and Food Safety Display (FSD) Boards prominently for public visibility.

"Expired and unsafe food items found during inspections were destroyed immediately to ensure that no harmful products are served to devotees," the official said.

The administration also announced that random checks will continue throughout the Yatra period to ensure compliance with safety regulations and that food and water served to pilgrims remain hygienic and safe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)