Varanasi, November 6: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to celebrate the occasion of Dev Deepawali with a 3-D projection of religious stories and Lord Shiva hymns at the banks of River Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

After the grand Deepotsav of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is now all set to celebrate the occasion of Dev Deepawali in Kashi on Monday.

According to official information, the devotees on the occasion will witness the religious teachings being projected with 3-dimensional effects as they will be mapped on the Kashi Ghat. "With this projection, the tourists arriving at Kashi will be able to hear the story of river Ganga's descent on Earth and Dev Deepawali," the statement read mentioning that the event will be followed by the presentation of the songs of Lord Shiva through a 20-minutes show of laser and light multimedia which will be displayed a number of times.

This laser and light show will be organized at the Chet Singh Ghat, it informed.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 7, chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will lit up the Kashi ghat with as many as 10 lakh earthen lamps (Diya).

During the 3-D laser show, religious stories will be seen alive on historical buildings on the ghat of Kashi, and hymns of lord Shiva will also be organized.

According to Anubhav Gupta of Modern Stage Services, the stories of 'Ganga Avataran', details of the Dev Deepawali, and a few tracks of the lord Shiva's hymns are being shot in five days and a team of more than 250 people including technicians, and engineers have been engaged to install and run the show at the ghat for the projection of said show through 20 laser projectors.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will run from 7 pm for a duration of 20 minutes, while the 3D laser projection mapping show will run for 12 minutes.

Sharma further added that the laser and sound show at the Ghat will be live for 8 minutes and all of these programs will be repeated at regular intervals so that every tourist can see it. On the occasion, Green fireworks will also take place from 7.40 pm at the other end of the Ganga before Kahi Vishwanath Dham, here.

