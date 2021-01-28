Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.

"State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal secretary of the Law Department to collect details of all cases lodged all over the state," an official spokesman said here.

The decision, the government feels, will give relief to thousands of people against whom cases were lodged. Due to the FIRs, people might get harassed by the police also," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state which has decided to withdraw cases of the lockdown violations.

"While the government will give relief to farmers and the common man in such cases, they will also be warned to take precautions in future in such situations. The cases will also reduce the burden on police and courts," he said.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, according to the statement, said it was the demand of traders and considering this demand, the process to withdraw such cases was initiated.

