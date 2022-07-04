Noida, Jul 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district was arrested on Monday over allegations of dowry demands and divorcing his wife using the now-banned practice of 'triple talaq', police said.

An FIR was lodged against Shamsher of Usmanpur village in Dankaur area at Jarcha police station on June 10 based on a complaint by his wife Shanu, they said.

The woman alleged she was harassed and assaulted for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The couple got married in Junde 2020.

"A case was registered against accused Shamsher for demanding dowry, abusing, beating and threatening to kill his wife. Shamsher also divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq. He was arrested today (Monday) from the Holdoni turn in Greater Noida," a police spokesperson said.

The woman claimed she was assaulted in April and divorced on May 19. She has been living at her parents' home in Jarcha since the divorce, officials said.

She alleged in her complaint that her in-laws and husband were demanding money and a motorcycle.

On a delay in the arrest of the accused, Jarcha police station in-charge Shripal said, “After the FIR was lodged on June 10, both sides had undertaken mediation in a bid for reconciliation. The police took action after the mediation talks failed.”

Besides Shamsher, his mother, three sisters and a sister-in-law have been named as accused in the case, according to the FIR.

The FIR has been lodged under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498A (harassment of women).

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 declares the instant divorce granted by pronouncement of talaq three times as void and illegal.

