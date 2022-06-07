Bareilly (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two children were killed and another seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction safety tank collapsed on them in Rajau Paraspur village here, police said on Tuesday.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said Veeran (12), Ashish (10) and Varun (8) and had gone to graze goats outside the village and were sitting on the wall of the safety tank when it collapsed, burying the children.

Hearing their noise, villagers rushed to the spot and took all the three children to a hospital, where Varun and Ashish were declared brought dead while Veeran's condition remains critical, the SSP said.

The matter will be probed and appropriate action will be taken against those found negligent, he added.PTI COR SAB

