Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Two coaches of 15269 Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed at Kanpur-Tundla section in Prayagraj Division on Friday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to railway officials, the 6th and 7th coaches from the engine derailed on the loop line of the station.

Officials said that restoration work is underway, and railway officials of Kanpur have reached the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

