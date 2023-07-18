Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Two men were killed and as many injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Dhanaura village here on Tuesday, police said.

Ritesh (25) and Anmol (27), were going towards Bulandshahr on a motorcycle when it collided with the other two-wheeler, they said.

According to police, Ritesh and a man on the other motorcycle were killed in the accident while two others were injured.

The identity of the riders of the second motorcycle was not immediately known, they said.

SHO Ajay Kumar said efforts are being made to identify them. One of those injured is in critical condition.

