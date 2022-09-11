Etawah (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the city, police said here on Sunday.

Rajkumari (40) suffering from asthama committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself from a ceiling of her house in Karnpura area, Station House Officer of Sadar police station Bhupendra Kumar Rathi said.

Also Read | 1,200 Gifts Received by PM Narendra Modi to Be Auctioned From September 17, Proceeds to Go for Namami Ganga Project.

The woman was poor and her family could not afford her treatment, her neighbours told the police, the SHO said.

In a separate incident in village Barrai in Baidpura area, Jyoti (30) also hanged herself in her house on Saturday over a family dispute, he said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case: Security Tightened in Varanasi Ahead of District Court Order.

Both the bodies have been sent for the post mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)