Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Urban Development Department, Uttar Pradesh, organised a one-day workshop on the effective management and capacity building for the operation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres at the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies.

The workshop was chaired by Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department. The workshop witnessed the participation of the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Veterinary Welfare Officer, Chief Veterinary Welfare Officer and several other senior officials.

As part of the training, the participants undertook a field visit to the ABC Centre in Lucknow, where they gained detailed practical insights into the functioning of community kennels, individual kennels, operation theatres, feeding systems for dogs, and other operational processes.

Experts from the Animal Welfare Board demonstrated the entire procedure, from catching stray dogs to sterilisation, ensuring hands-on knowledge for effective ground-level implementation.

In the second phase of the workshop, Gauri Maulekhi, Member of the State ABC Monitoring Committee and Humane World for Animals, delivered a detailed presentation on dog population management.

She highlighted the legal framework, duties of Urban Local Bodies, role of implementation agencies, humane capture protocols, record-keeping and transparency, complaint redressal mechanisms, and protocols for rabies, euthanasia, and organ disposal.

Moreover, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has taken pioneering steps in dog population management. The state has already established 17 permanent ABC Centres in municipal corporations, with two additional centres approved for Lucknow and Ghaziabad, backed by a landmark allocation of Rs 3,273.65 lakh--a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

Further, the pet licensing and regulation initiative ensures that all pet dogs are compulsorily registered, vaccinated, and sterilised, significantly reducing risks associated with unmonitored animals. Trade licenses are issued only to breeders and sellers registered with the State Animal Welfare Board, with provisions for immediate closure of unregistered pet shops and breeders.

In addition, the state has mandated public awareness campaigns in schools, RWAs, and public spaces focusing on bite prevention and the benefits of sterilisation. ULBs are required to publish monthly bite data, display AWBI recognition certificates, and provide complaint redressal helplines. (ANI)

