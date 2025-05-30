Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A suspected criminal was shot in the leg during an encounter with police near Kalyan Apartment in Lucknow on Friday morning, according to the UP police officials.

The man, identified as Farman, son of Sabir Ali, was injured after he allegedly opened fire on the police during a chase.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to DCP East Shashank Singh, the incident took place when Ghazipur police launched an intensive investigation campaign to search for suspicious persons in the area.

"This morning, Ghazipur police was conducting intensive investigation campaign for suspicious persons. During checking, the entire team of SHO Ghazipur saw a white car without number plate coming. They tried to stop it for questioning. The driver recklessly drove the car forward. The police team chased him," said Singh.

Also Read | UPI Growth: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Says India Achieves 47% of Digital Transactions, UPI Has Gone Global.

He added, "When they did so, the car went out of control and collided somewhere and the driver got down from the car and fired at the police team. In retaliation, the police team also fired. In this, the suspicious person got shot in the leg."

After being injured, the accused was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.

He was later identified as Farman, and further investigation revealed a criminal history.

"He has been identified as Farman, son of Sabir Ali... When he was further interrogated, it was found that there were many more cases against him," the DCP said.

The police said that medical assistance was provided to Farman, and a formal arrest was made.

Further legal action is underway.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two police personnel, including a constable, were injured during an encounter in Hapur, where Naveen Kumar, a notorious sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Special Cell.

A notorious criminal, Naveen Kumar, was wanted in several cases and was also an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kumar was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case of Thana Farsh Bazar in Delhi. The wanted accused Naveen was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is a sharpshooter, the officials said.

Additional SP, Noida, Raj Kumar Mishra, stated, "Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell yesterday got information that the absconding accused of a murder case of Farsh Bazar is visiting Hapur. When police intercepted the criminal, he started firing at our team. In retaliatory fire by the Police, the criminal was injured, and later In retaliatory fire by the Police, the criminal was injured, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He had more than 20 cases registered against him. He was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In this operation, two police personnel, including a constable, sustained injuries."

As per the officials, twenty cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and MCOCA, were registered against him in Delhi and UP, and he had been sentenced by the court in two cases in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)