Police and forensic teams at a scene in Chandigarh where a woman was found dead (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh [India], November 29 (ANI): A woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in a public toilet in Chandigarh's Rose Garden, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalbir Singh told reporters that the picture will be clear after the investigation is completed.

Also Read | 'Global Supply Chains Under Strain Due to Conflicts and Climate Events', Says EAM S Jaishankar at IIM Calcutta Conferral Ceremony.

"...We cannot say much at this point. We can elaborate after the investigation. The deceased woman has been identified. She belonged to UP...We have recovered a knife from the scene of the crime..."

Police have taken the body to the Sector 16 hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. Police and forensic teams are at the scene.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders to Hold Meeting at Office of Mallikarjun Kharge on December 1.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)