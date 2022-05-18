Noida, May 18 (PTI) In Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the police have arrested a woman, her two daughters and their boyfriends for allegedly poisoning the dinner of her family with an intent to kill them, officials said on Wednesday.

The five accused had conspired to kill the other four family members for allegedly objecting to the daughters' marriage to their boyfriends, they said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

The poison was administered by Rajkumari (45), the mother of Jyoti (21) and Archana (20). Jyoti and Archana's boyfriends Abhishek (23) and Deepak (22), respectively, were also all involved in the conspiracy, the officials said.

Those who got unconscious after the poisoning included Rajkumari's husband Devendra, his two brothers and her mother-in-law, they added.

Also Read | Haryana Govt to Name School After Lance Naik Nishan Singh Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said the accused were arrested on Tuesday while the incident had taken place on Sunday night at Junedpur village, under the Dankaur police station limits.

“Four family members had fallen ill after consuming the poison which was mixed in their dinner meals. They were taken to the GIMS for treatment and are out of danger now. During investigation, it came to light that the daughter-in-law of the family had poisoned the meals,” Pandey said.

“Two police teams were tasked with the probe in the case after which the family's daughter-in-law, her two daughters and their two boyfriends, who were all involved in the conspiracy but went absconding, were arrested,” the officer said.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt with poison) and 307 (attempt to murder) and the accused have been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)