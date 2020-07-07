Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials here to prepare a micro-plan for dealing with COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

Adityanath reviewed the preparations against communicable diseases in Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, and directed officials to work in coordination with different departments for effective control over the situation.

He asked them to prepare a micro-plan for the purpose and instructed the respective district magistrates to regularly monitor the situation.

Adityanath asked to hold regular dialogues with the IMA, the nursing home association and other such organisations to check the spread of coronavirus.

He visited patients at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

"Create awareness against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. If some patient of JE/AES comes directly to BRD Medical College, principal and commissioner should see which district he came from and whether proper treatment was provided to the patient at district hospital and local health centres and fix accountability of officials and staff. Ensure that there is sufficient oxygen supply in hospitals and JE/AES master trainers should be made ready to give training at district level," the CM said.

He also flagged off a 100-scooter rally. The scooters are meant for female cops of the 'Sherni Dasta' squad to help in their patrolling duties.

