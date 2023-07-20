Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The newly appointed youth of various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government expressed their belief in the fair and impartial recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Government and assured of performing their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

On Thursday, the CM distributed appointment letters to 700 newly selected youths. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed appointment letters on six out of 20 days in the month of July, read a press release by the CM's office.

A youth said, “My father was a PCS candidate. There was a lack of transparency in his time. But, today all the works are being completed in a robust and time-bound manner in the Yogi government. Fairness, transparency and timeliness define Yogiraj.”

Deoria resident Gaurav Pratap Singh, who has been selected for the post of Naib Tehsildar, said, “My father had appeared for the PCS exam. During his time, there were problems of delay and lack of transparency in examinations. But this time a record has been set by completing the examination in just 10 months. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister and assure to fulfil my responsibilities sincerely.”

Saltanat Parveen, a resident of Lucknow who has been selected for the post of Deputy Collector in the Recruitment Department, was overjoyed to receive the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. She said, “It is an unforgettable moment for me. Earlier, it used to take a long time to distribute appointment letters after the declaration of civil service results, but the Yogi government has set a new record in issuing appointment letters by making this process transparent, fair, and quick.”

She further added, “I want to say that the security and empowerment women have got in this government is commendable. I assure to work to the best of my ability to transform Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

Raj Sonkar from Prayagraj, who has been selected for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, remarked that the process of UPPCS 2022 was completed in a transparent and fair manner within one year. “I have been a student of the Abhyudaya Yojana and prepared under the guidance of officers to make it", he said.

Kritika Singh of Lucknow, who was selected for the post of Deputy SP, remarked: “I have completed my preparations by staying at the Adarshpur examination centre run by the Social Welfare Department of UP, which provides free residential and training facilities to the economically weaker section of girl students.”

“I thanked the Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanth for providing me and many other girls opportunities and free facilities from pre to mains till the interview. Girls are contributing not only in education but in every field”, she added.

Lucknow resident Dr Ragini Chauhan, who has been selected for the post of Medical Officer (Community Health), said: "I want to congratulate the Chief Minister for providing the opportunity of government services to the maximum number of doctors through recruitment in Ayurveda and AYUSH Department every year for the last six years. Appointments that had been pending for the last 10-12 years have also taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government.

She further stated that various schemes were implemented while Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath University was established, as well as cultivation of medicinal plants, a new Yoga and wellness centre, and an Ayush dispensary were promoted to boost Ayush medical tourism in UP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)