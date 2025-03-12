Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) issued an advisory ahead of Holi, urging consumers to celebrate the festival safely while ensuring timely payment of electricity bills and recovery of dues.

The government aims to ensure that residents face no inconvenience during the festivities while also strengthening the financial health of the power department, an official statement issued here said.

Consumers have been advised not to light Holika near electricity poles, transformers, or power lines, as burning aluminium wires or electric cables could lead to serious accidents.

Maintaining a safe distance from electrical infrastructure will help ensure an incident-free celebration, it said.

The advisory also stressed timely bill payments, saying that electricity department employees are contacting defaulters through door-to-door visits and phone calls to facilitate dues clearance.

UPPCL warned that non-payment may lead to disconnection, causing inconvenience to consumers. The government has directed officials to expedite revenue recovery efforts to strengthen the sector's financial stability.

Ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Holi remains a priority for the Yogi Adityanath government, and UPPCL has been instructed to prevent power cuts and uphold safety standards during the festival, the statement added.

Efforts are being intensified to enhance the effectiveness of the bill recovery drive, as timely payments are expected to benefit consumers and improve the efficiency of the electricity department, it said.

