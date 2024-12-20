Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes on Friday following uproar as opposition BRS members sought a debate on the case registered against the party's working president K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E car race issue.

They also raised slogans.

Rama Rao is also addressed as KTR.

Soon after the Assembly met for the day, the BRS members sought a debate on the matter, but Speaker G Prasad Kumar wanted to take up debate on the Bhu Bharati bill concerning land administration.

Kumar pointed out that the issue being raised by the BRS members concerned an individual but the bill pertains to the entire state.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged the Congress government was seeking to defame Rama Rao and trouble the party.

Claiming that the case filed against Rama Rao was false, Harish Rao said the former, who is also MLA, should be given to opportunity to explain himself in the House.

The Speaker said Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, who was not present, has been asked to come to the House to state the government's stance on the issue.

Ruling Congress MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said the question of discussing the issue in the House does not rise following Governor's the nod to register the case against the BRS working president and the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) having taken up the investigation.

The attempt of BRS members is to confuse people through the debate in the House, Prakash Reddy said.

The Speaker then took up the government bill and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy started speaking on it.

As the commotion continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The ACB on Thursday registered a case against Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency allegedly without approvals, to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

KTR is the son of BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

