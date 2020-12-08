Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Twenty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 here Tuesday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 488.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumar J, 36 more people recovered from the infection. So far, 6,716 people have been discharged.

The district's COVID-19 tally stands at 7,293.

