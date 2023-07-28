New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As the rumours are doing rounds in social media about sabotage in the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on July 2, the commission has denied the rumours calling “baseless and devoid of merit”.

The Commission further said that a few images of a portion of question papers have been uploaded on different social media portals after the conduct of the examination.

“By then, lakhs of question papers were in the hands of all those examinees who appeared in the examination and the Commission had also uploaded question paper on the website. Therefore, such inputs are neither credible nor actionable on the part of the Commission,” it added.

Nevertheless, the commission noted this event and did a complete scrutiny of the processes and checks of the examination in all the centres across the country.

“Nothing worthy of suspicion was found,” it said, adding “Also, as a matter of abundant caution, it analysed the data of the result of the examination at all levels of the merit list to find any unusual trend.”

UPSC further said that it was clearly observed that the merit positions of qualified and unqualified candidates at every level are in order and as per the performance of examinees.

“As regards with more candidates getting qualified from some centres, it is stated that in open competitions this is not unusual. No two examinations can be compared on pro-rata basis and even the same examination in different years throw different data,” it added.

“On the basis of a detailed and thorough analysis of events and data, the Commission is of the firm view that rumours doing rounds in social media are baseless and devoid of merit,” the Commission said. (ANI)

