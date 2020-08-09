Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) UPSC civil services exam topper Pradeep Singh Malik on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who congratulated him and said that his achievement would inspire other youths of the country.

Malik along with his father Sukhbir Singh met Khattar in New Delhi, a state government release said.

The UPSC topper, who hails from Sonipat in Haryana, met the chief minister to seek his blessings, it said.

Khattar told Malik that his achievement would inspire other youths of the state and the country, and presented him with a shawl.

He also honoured Sukhbir Singh and said that the credit for Malik's success also goes to his father, the release said.

The chief minister said by achieving this great feat, Malik has brought laurels not only to his family and Sonipat, but also to Haryana.

The UPSC topper belongs to Tewri village in Sonipat and his father is a farmer.

Khattar said Malik secured first rank in the civil services examination through sheer hard work and dedication.

“The youths of the country have a lot of talent and are getting success whenever they are getting an opportunity,” he said.

Referring to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, the chief minister said the youths are being provided better and adequate opportunities to move forward in various fields.

Thanking the chief minister, Malik, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, said besides the society, teachers, family and friends, the state also supported him.

He said he was asked about Haryana in his exam interview. In response, he referred to various public welfare policies adopted by the state government, especially in the fields of 'Ease of Doing Business', schemes implemented for women empowerment and strengthening agriculture sector, among others, the release said.

Malik topped the list of 829 candidates who qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS.

