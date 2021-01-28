Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Polling for 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday.

According to the State Election Commission, polling will be held in local bodies in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

Voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28, while counting of votes will take place from 9 am on January 31, according to a statement.

Mehra said that the notification for election of chairperson will be issued on February 1. Nomination papers can be submitted till February 3.

He said that polling for chairperson posts will be held from 7 am to 2 pm on February 7, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of polling. He said that similarly the election for the vice-chairperson will be held on February 8.

He said that over 30 lakh voters have been registered in 90 urban bodies. Of them, 15.47 lakh are male, 14.80 lakh female and 56 are other category voters.

Mehra said that more than 6,000 electronic voting machines will be used in the election. He said that 5,253 polling stations have been set up.

