New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers on Friday emphasised on the ongoing farmers' agitation against the recently enacted Central farm laws. Most newspapers have focussed on the Supreme Court advice that "farmers can continue protest without harming peace".

Most publications have also given a prominent space on their respective page one to the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual summit. Supreme Court's rejection of Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking quashing of Allahabad High Court's order on Kafeel Khan has also been carried on page one.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: By giving the reference of Supreme Court advice that "Farmers should change their way of agitation" the newspaper reports that the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde once again heard the plea seeking the removal of agitating farmers at Delhi's borders. The Apex Court has advised both the government and farmers stating that the government should hold talks on agriculture-laws and urged farmers to change their way of agitation.

The newspaper also highlights the virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during which they jointly inaugurated Chilahati-Haldibari rail route.

Roznama Inquilab: The newspaper leads with "SC rejects UP government's plea over Dr Kafeel's verdict by Allahabad HC". In its detail report, the publication says that Supreme Court has rejected the Yogi government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order in which it had removed the invoking of National Security Act against Doctor Kafeel Khan.

The newspaper also continued to provide adequate coverage to farmers' protest. Under the headline, "Farmers can continue protest", it detailed that the Supreme Courts said that protest is a basic right of citizens. However, urged that there should be no harm to peace.

The newspaper has also carried the news of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing the copies of Central farm laws on its page one.

Roznama Hindustan Express: The paper leads with news on farmers agitation, with prominent space given to the news of cold wave prevalent in north India. In a report published from Chandigarh, it says that north India is facing severe winter with no relief in sight over the next three days. (ANI)

