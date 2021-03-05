New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday covered news on firing during anti-military coup protests in Myanmar.

The remark by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on wastage of people's money to sell government companies has also been covered prominently.

Inquilab: "Myanmar: Many cities have turned into a battleground, open firing" featured as the headline on page one. According to the Urdu daily, 38 people were killed in protests against the military coup in Myanmar.

Security forces opened fire on protestors. Several people, including journalists, have been arrested and a curfew has been imposed in many cities, it reported.

The Urdu daily also referred to the United Nations' meeting over the military coup.

It also reported that the remark by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi that it is a wastage of people's money to sell government companies. She also blamed demonetisation for economic disaster in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily pointed out Delhi High Court's directions Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines respectively. The court said we are not able to provide vaccines to our citizens but we are selling them to other countries.

The newspaper also reported an incident where six people of a family attempted suicide by consuming poison in Gujarat's Vadodara due to loss in business. Three of them have died, while the condition of the remaining three is critical, it reported.

Hindustan Express: It reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his parents, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Urdu daily also mentioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh. (ANI)

