New Delhi [India] April 10 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in the national capital comprehensively covered the COVID-19 situation in the country and the fresh guidelines issued by various states including restrictions, partial lockdowns and night curfews, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus.

The newspapers also covered the passing away of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily in its top headline reported that various states issued fresh guidelines and imposed restrictions as COVID cases continue to rise in the country.

The newspaper reported that while Delhi has ordered the closure of all schools till further orders, Uttar Pradesh Government has passed an order stating that only 50 per cent working strength in the offices will be allowed at any given time and the rest of the staff will work from home.

It further reported that Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have ordered the closure of schools till April 21 and April 18 respectively, while Chhattisgarh's Raipur went into total lockdown starting Friday.

The publication on its front page also carried the news that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday.

The daily also reported that the Jharkhand High Court on Friday postponed the bail plea hearing of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad by a week. The bail plea was moved in relation to the fodder scam case, it reported.

Inquilab: The publication in one its top headline reported that the Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central forces on March 28 and April 7.

