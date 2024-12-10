Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): Security officials at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun arrested an American citizen after discovering a banned satellite phone during routine CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) security checks. The arrest took place on Monday as the individual was preparing to board a flight to Delhi.

According to Dehradun SP City Pramod Kumar, a case has been registered against the American national, who was subsequently arrested and is scheduled to be presented in court today.

"The satellite phone was seized during CISF checking while boarding a flight to Delhi from Jolly Grant Airport yesterday. The American citizen is being questioned by the police and other related agencies." Kumar told ANI.

The accused reportedly entered India on an E-tourist visa and had been staying with a friend in Rishikesh before traveling to the airport.

The satellite phone was confiscated during the security screening process, triggering immediate action by authorities. The possession and usage of satellite phones in India are tightly regulated due to potential security concerns, with strict penalties for unauthorized use.

The individual is currently being questioned by the police, who are working in coordination with other agencies to ascertain the intent behind carrying the prohibited device.

Investigators are probing whether the accused was aware of the regulations surrounding satellite phones in India and are examining the possibility of any malicious intent. The discovery of such a device has raised concerns, as satellite phones are often used for secure and untraceable communication, which can pose risks to national security.

Authorities are keen to ensure that there are no connections to activities that could compromise public safety or violate Indian law. (ANI)

