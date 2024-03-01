Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): US Consul General Mike Hankey on Friday attended a two-day Regional Industry Conclave held in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

Hankey was the Guest of Honor at the Conclave and said, "The United States' partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. Simply put, our countries are better together."

"I am happy to be back in Madhya Pradesh to continue to work with the state government, local business, and higher education institutions to advance initiatives to benefit both of our countries," Consul General Hankey said.

During his visit, Consul General Mike Hankey also visited the Mahakaleshwar temple, IIM - Indore and met other industry leaders.

"The backbone of our bilateral relationship is our critical commercial ties. The United States is India's largest trading partner, with over 190 billion dollars' worth of goods and services exchanged last year," said Hankey.

He further added that for the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai, promotion of Women's Economic Empowerment is a priority in all initiatives.

"The United States sees India as one of its strongest partners globally, and India cannot reach its true economic potential without greater inclusion of women in the formal workforce," he added.

"The U.S. Mission to India looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with the people of Madhya Pradesh to foster prosperity, inclusion, and security for both our great nations," Consul General Hankey concluded.

Besides, he thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for inviting him to the conclave.

The two-day Regional Industry Conclave, kicked off on Friday in Ujjain. This initiative spans across 20 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. 56 projects are expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 74,000 crore, creating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals. (ANI)

