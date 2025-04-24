Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) US Vice-President J D Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children left for Washington on a special aircraft from the Jaipur International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The Vance family arrived in Jaipur from Delhi on Monday night. On Tuesday, they visited the Amber Fort before Vance delivered a speech on India-US relationship at a programme.

They visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday before returning to Jaipur.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple in Delhi before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.

