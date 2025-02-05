New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote at a polling station in Lodhi Estate in the Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday.

Appealing to the Delhi voters to exercise their franchise, she said that people are fed up with the current dispensation in the national capital.

"It is my appeal to come out of your houses and cast your votes. Our Constitution has given us the most important right so we should make the best use of it," she told reporters after casting her vote.

"I know that the people of Delhi are fed up. Wherever I go, people say the situation of water, air and roads is not at all good. There are several issues, if we want to resolve them, come out and cast your votes," she added.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to voters to cast their vote after thinking well.

"Today is the day to use the power given to you by the Constitution and decide your future for the next five years. Your one vote will make you and your Delhi stronger. Use your right after thinking well and definitely cast your vote," she said.

After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 29.86 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 26.03 per cent as of 11 am in the bypolls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. (ANI)

