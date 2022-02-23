New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi Government websites will be redeveloped as a one-stop solution for all government information and services and will be linked with social media and communication channels to increase transparency, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The websites will be integrated with all major Delhi government social media profiles and live updates on policies, it said.

The decision was taken during the review meeting by Delhi's Information Technology Minister, Kailash Gahlot.

Gahlot said that user-friendly interface for all websites will be developed and it will be more dynamic, interactive with help of Chatbot integrations and enhanced security features.

Government websites will have advanced search options and visitors grievances and suggestions portals, he said in the statement.

Gahlot said that government websites have a stereotypical notion of being outdated and difficult to manoeuvre linked to them and it is about to be changed.

“Linking websites to our social media and communication channels will not just make it more interactive for the user but also increase transparency and accountability in the way the government functions.

"I am confident that once the revamped websites go live, the users will have a great experience navigating our websites,” Gahlot said in the statement.

He also said that the government is also working on creating feedback mechanism for all its services which will help in receiving alerts in case any service is not working as expected.

The current interface occasionally shows errors and the server crashes when there is a heavy influx, especially in the event where a new scheme is being launched.

The new website will also see more interactive features like IoT (Internet of Things), Chatbot Integration, enhanced security features for in-house and external links, better and advanced search options and visitors grievances and suggestions portals, the statement said.

"We are aware of some Delhi government sites reporting issues and the department is working on a war footing to get the websites up and running,” it added.

