Nagpur, Jul 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons used a gas cutter to steal Rs 10 lakh from a bank ATM in Dhapewada village in Seonar in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a Seonar police station official said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow Called by CM Ashok Gehlot: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

"We have managed to get the digital video recorder (DVR) and are in the process of identifying the accused. The CCTV footage of the vicinity is also being checked," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)