Mathura, January 15: At least 40 people were injured in an accident early Monday morning in which two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said today. The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The accident occured at around 3 am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida. Nepal Road Accident: 12 Killed, Including Two Indians As Bus Veers off Bridge, Falls in Rapti River in Dang District

Low visibility due to fog is being said to be a contributing factor to the incident. Parts of north India remains engulfed in dense fog with reduced visibility. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 20 Vehicles Collide on Yamuna Expressway Due to Low Visibility, Several Injured (Watch Videos)

Officials said that 31 injured passengers were admitted to the district hospital, while nine other injured individuals were admitted to other hospitals.

More details awaited.

