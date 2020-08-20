Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.

While the condolence motion for passing away of two Cabinet ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, will be tabled today the Opposition is likely to raise issues of the law and order situation, encounter cases.

Congress is also likely to raise the issue of oppression of Brahmins in the state.

Earlier yesterday, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit chaired an all-party meeting in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Suresh Khanna and leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Apna Dal (S) participated.

This was the third all-party meeting to discuss how to conduct assembly session, Dikshit said.

The Speaker said that all the workers of the Legislative Assembly have undergone COVID-19 tests. MLAs are also getting tested for COVID-19. All personnel engaged in security arrangements will also be tested for the virus.

This time seating arrangements for media persons have been made at Tilak Hall. He said proper arrangement for parking of vehicles has also been made.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh has 50,242 active cases, 1,09,607 cured and discharged patients. 2,585 deaths due to the disease have been reported so far in the state. (ANI)

