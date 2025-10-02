Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, remembering his leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan war and India's demonstration of strength under his guidance.

".India stands for peace, but if anyone imposes war on India, India will give a befitting reply. India's victory during the 1965 India-Pakistan war demonstrates this. Under Lal Bahadur Shastri's leadership, India demonstrated its strength not only to Pakistan but to the entire world. On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to him on behalf of the people of the state," CM Yogi said.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on Vijayadashami, urging everyone to embrace the festival's spirit of unity, peace, and harmony.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the entire state on Vijayadashami and appeal to everyone. Festivals and celebrations are symbols of unity, peace, and harmony. Let us all embrace the spiritual sentiment and philosophy of unity behind the significance of these festivals and celebrations," CM Yogi said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

