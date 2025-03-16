Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) March 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and addressed the public's grievances on Sunday morning.

Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems in the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple.

People shared their problems and issues as the CM listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for the swift and satisfactory disposal of their issues.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

He started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of swiftly resolving the public's complaints and grievances.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stressed the importance of national unity, stating that India can only develop when its people are united. He added that no power in the world would be able to prevent India from becoming a developed nation if it is united.

Addressing the public in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi, CM Adityanath said, "Sanatan Dharma has only one proclamation, and that proclamation is that where there is Dharma, there will be victory."

"PM Modi has given a resolution of developed India to the country. India can develop only when it is united, if it is united then it will be the best, if it is the best then no power in the world will be able to stop it from becoming developed. Therefore, all our efforts should be dedicated to the nation. The message of Holi is simple: this country will remain united only through unity," said CM Yogi.

Holi, was celebrated across the country, and Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) was also held peacefully.

Authorities fortified sensitive areas to monitor antisocial elements in parts of the country.This year, Holi was celebrated on March 14, coinciding with the Friday prayers in the month of Ramzan. (ANI)

