Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises, where he patiently listened to the grievances of the public.

The Chief Minister personally interacted with each attendee, assuring them of justice and directing officials to ensure prompt redressal of their concerns.

CM Yogi Adityanath also reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring prosperity for every household and justice for all citizens.

Earlier, on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday, CM Adityanath stated that the villains of the Ramayana and Mahabharata continue to exist today in new forms and under new names, seeking to divide society. He urged followers of Sanatan Dharma to "remain vigilant against such divisive elements."

Speaking at a public gathering in Gorakhpur, the UP CM stated that forces attempting to divide society and threaten security have existed throughout all eras, but they have always been defeated by the strength of Sanatan unity.

"Even today, society faces people like Shurpanakha, Tadaka, Khar-Dushan, Maricha, and Subahu," the CM said, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister remarked that those dividing society in the name of casteism, untouchability, and discrimination must have been allies of Tadaka, Maricha, and Shurpanakha in their previous births. Likewise, those threatening the safety of daughters and traders, he said, were likely disciples of Duryodhana and Dushasana in past lives. He urged that society must remain vigilant against such people.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said that Vijayadashami signifies the triumph over Ravana--symbol of unrighteousness, injustice, and oppression--and the proclamation of Ramrajya by Lord Shri Ram. He stressed that the ideals of Ramrajya remain relevant across all ages and circumstances.

As an expression of gratitude to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Sanatanis burn effigies of Ravana and honour Lord Ram with reverence, he noted.

The Chief Minister recalled that Maharshi Valmiki, when guiding humanity through his pen, found in Shri Ram the very embodiment of Dharma itself.

"Every aspect of Dharma resides in Ram, who lives in every breath of Sanatanis," he said. (ANI)

