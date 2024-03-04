India News | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Adds 'Modi Ka Parivaar' to Social Media Handle, Extends Support to PM

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): After RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav made a 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to his social media biodata on Monday.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): After RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav made a 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to his social media biodata on Monday.

Top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, also added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodata.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad's statement, in an address in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said".

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that 140 crore people in country are family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that comments made by RJD supremo are highly objectionable and point towards his frustration as he has lost the mandate of the public in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said," Modi Parivar means the family of 140 crore people in the country. 140 crore people in the country are family of PM Modi. Lalu Yadav does not care for the people of the state, like his family.What can such people do whose grounds are based on corruption and family dynasty? Such personal remarks are highly objectionable. He has lost control after losing people's mandate in the state. The country is watching everything."

Previously, in 2019, following the Prime Minister's "Chowkidar" slogan, BJP leaders, as well as members of the general public, had appended "Main Bhi Chowkidar" to their names. (ANI)

