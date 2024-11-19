Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officers in Lucknow and issued directions regarding events to be held on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Constitution Day also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in our country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, which came into effect from January 26, 1950.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi visited the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on November 16 describing it as the largest trade fair in Asia.

"This is the biggest trade fair in Asia. It provides an opportunity for India's MSME entrepreneurs to showcase their products. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative has been presented on a global platform under the 'One District, One Product' scheme. Through this, we have successfully connected crores of youth with jobs and employment," said CM Yogi.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was seen as a hurdle to India's development, marked by disappointment and frustration. Today, the state boasts the largest MSME base in the country," he added.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 14.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event, which runs from November 14 to 27, celebrates India's diverse culture, trade, and innovation, and provides a global platform for business and collaboration.

During the opening ceremony, Goyal announced that the government aims to develop the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) into a world-class agency, showcasing India's industry and value chain as a single entity.

The fair is open to visitors from November 14 to 18 for business days and from November 19 to 27 for general entry. Tickets are available at designated metro stations, mobile apps, and official websites. Senior citizens and differently-abled visitors can enter free of charge. (ANI)

