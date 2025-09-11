Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The death toll in the tragic Kakori accident has risen to five after a roadways bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a ditch in Kakori, Lucknow, on Thursday.

Several others sustained injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma a 'Flop CM': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Launches Blistering Attack on Assam Chief Minister.

According to the officials, the injured have been taken to a hospital. Local Police, Malihabad Police and the fire team are actively engaged in rescue operations at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed officials to reach the spot and speed up the rescue and relief operation.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Kolkata: Police Bust Prostitution Ring, Rescue 11 Including 9 Minor Girls; 6 Including Couple Arrested.

The Chief Minister has also directed the proper treatment of the injured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)