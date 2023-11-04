Mathura, November 4: A woman was found dead and her husband injured after the elderly couple fell victim to a violent home invasion by unidentified persons late Friday night in Mathura district. According to police, the couple was attacked by unidentified persons late at night on Friday in Guru Kripa Vilas Colony of Mathura district. The deceased woman was identified as Kalpana Aggarwal while her injured husband was identified as Krishna Kumar Aggarwal. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide After School Teacher Shames Her for Chewing Gutka in Front of Her Father in Mahoba

Police said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, a team of police forensics reached the scene to conduct an investigation. Giving information about the incident, police said that the couple had come to live in the Guru Kripa Vilas Colony just two months ago. "At the time of the attack, the couple were alone at home, their son and daughter-in-law had gone to Banaras. The woman was killed in the attack while her husband was injured and has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition," said police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held for Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Over Her Love Affair in Kaushambi District

Police informed that there is anger among people in the area regarding the incident, while the family members suspect it was a robbery. "We are investigating the case through many angles including personal rivalry. Several teams have been formed to uncover the incident," said Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

