Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 12 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, police said. The explosion appears to have occured due to a stubble burning incident.

The police have filed a case over this incident and are currently investigating the matter.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South Lucknow, Nipun Agarwal, told ANI, "Around 12:00 pm, the Nagaram police station received the information (about the incident)... Farmers nearby had likely burned stubble in the same factory structure, resulting in the explosion"

"Firefighters and civil police arrived immediately. The fire was brought under control. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries yet," DCP Agarwal added.

"Prima facie, the license appears to be valid until 2027. We are registering a case and taking action on the ground... We are investigating this matter," DCP Agarwal added

In a separate incident, two people died after a fire broke out at a pharma factory in Gujarat's Bharuch today. The incident occurred at VK Pharma in the early hours on Wednesday.

Fire Fighter, Nagar Palika, Bharuch, Mahesh K Chuna said, "At around 2:30-3 AM, I received a call about a fire. The company's name is VK Pharma. We got the fire under control and have recovered two dead bodies. It took almost 4 to 5 hours to control the fire." (ANI)

