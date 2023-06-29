Saharanpur, June 29: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with June 28 incident in which unidentified assailants shot at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad in the Deoband area.

The condition of Aazad, the leader of Aazad Samaj Party who was hospitalized after the shooting incident is now reported to be stable, police said. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Chandra Shekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar. Ramcharitmanas Row: Uttar Pradesh Police Lodge FIR Against Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya and Others for Burning of Pages From Hindu Epic.

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Attacked:

#WATCH | On the attack on him in Saharanpur, UP earlier today, Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad says, "I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters & workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight… pic.twitter.com/UFPTn3VIbk — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act has been een imposed along with the charges of attempt to murder against the attackers.

Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The Bhim Army chief has appealed to his friends and supporters to maintain peace.

Chandra Shekhar Azad Attacked in Saharanpur:

Morning visuals from SBD Hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh where Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram is admitted after his convoy was attacked by armed men in Saharanpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tbzcb2m7hM — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad told ANI from hospital here. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Out To Buy Milk, 35-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Outside Her Home in Meerut, Investigation Underway.

Abhimanyu Manglik, Superintendant of Police (City), Saharanpur, told ANI that he had met with and spoken to Aazad who will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday. The official added that the probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon.

"I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Azad's vitals are stable...he will be discharged tomorrow after check-up, the probe is on. The accused behind the attack will be arrested soon, " the official said.

"The bullet grazed his stomach. His condition is stable, he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur Dr Vipin Tada said.

Aazad said his younger brother was also in the car when the incident occurred. "I don't remember well, but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," the Bhim Army chief said.

