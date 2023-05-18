Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in the office of the Superintendent of Postal Goods Godown at Ghanta Ghar Road in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday.

Four fire tenders reached the spot.

Speaking on the same, Fire Officer Virendra Singh Pal said that the fire at an old godown of the Superintendent of Postal Goods has been controlled by the fire tenders.

However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.

"We received the information of an old godown catching fire. Our 4 fire tenders reached the spot. The godown was a wooden-based structure, which made it a bit difficult to control the fire. Still, the work is under process. The reason behind such an incident is not clear as of now," he said. (ANI)

