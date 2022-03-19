Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): In order to uplift women from underprivileged section of the society, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday finalized the draft of the Atta-masala mill scheme, which aims to provide over 2000 women with employment opportunities.

The BJP, which has formed the government for the second consecutive time in the state, will focus on women living below the poverty line in the next five years. Efforts will be made to give them employment and connect them with self-employment opportunities, according to an official press release by the Chief Minister's office.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Asks Government To Act Quickly Over Rising Inflation.

For this, the present government has finalized the draft of the Atta-masala mill scheme. Immediately after the formation of the government, the Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation will start giving the benefit of this scheme to women on a war footing basis.

Under the scheme, women will be given a grant to set up a flour and spice mill unit. In this, the method of setting up a flour-masala mill will also be provided support to women. Along with giving employment opportunities, it will make them strong to take care of the family and friends, it added.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains Lash Nicobar Islands During Past 24 Hours; NDRF Teams Deployed.

"Under the scheme of the government, first of all, 125 women per district will be benefited in the districts of 18 divisional headquarters of the state. A total of 2250 women will be able to establish their flour-masala mill unit by joining the scheme. Rs 20,000 will be given per woman for setting up the unit. In this, 10,000 rupees will be given as a grant and the remaining amount will be given as interest-free loan from special central assistance," the release stated.

This scheme will be started as a pilot project for two districts for which as many as 17 women beneficiaries have also been selected. In the rest of the districts, preparations for connecting women to the scheme will be started more rapidly, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)