Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): In a push towards cleanliness ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spearheaded a cleanliness drive at the Balkeshwar Hanuman Temple in Lucknow.

Echoing the Prime Minister's call for a 'Swachh Mohalla. Swachh Gram. Ayodhya Dham. Jai Shri Ram' campaign, Maurya emphasized the historical significance of the initiative, recalling the efforts of Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj in advocating the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple case hearing.

Notably, on December 30, Prime Minister Modi initiated the nationwide campaign from Ayodhya, commencing the drive from Panchvati - the place where Lord Ram spent a significant duration during his years in exile.

"... One of the leading figures in the Ram temple agitation, Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj would often come and stay here to lobby for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple case hearing. On 30 December, PM Modi called for 'Swachh Mohalla. Swachh Gram. Ayodhya Dham. Jai Shri Ram' campaign from Ayodhya. PM Modi kickstarted this campaign himself from Panchvati, where Lord Ram stayed the longest during his years in exile..." CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Parallelly, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel showcased his commitment to the cause by actively participating in a cleanliness drive at the Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple on Saturday.

The initiative aligns with the broader nationwide effort to ensure a pristine environment for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister heard the epic narrative of the Ramayana, specifically the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. This was presented in Marathi and the PM listened to the Hindi version through AI translation.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister seated on the ground in the temple playing a musical instrument while several priests sung the Ram Bhajan.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the experience, "At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience."

The X account of the Prime Minister included several pictures of him at the temple.

"Prayed at the Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik. Feeling incredibly blessed by the divine atmosphere. A truly humbling and spiritual experience. I prayed for the peace and well-being of my fellow Indians," PM Modi said.

He also paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekanand.

Later, during his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

"I had called upon all of us to clean the pilgrimage places and temples of the country by January 22 and run a cleanliness campaign. Today I have the privilege of visiting Kalaram Temple and clean the temple premises," PM Modi said.

"I will reiterate my request to the countrymen to run cleanliness campaigns in all the temples and pilgrimage areas of the country and donate their labour on the auspicious occasion of consecration of life in the Ram temple," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the 'Pran Pratistha' and ceremonial opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. (ANI)

